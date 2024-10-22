Chelsea star Cole Palmer must take one more step to reach superstar status and silence the haters

The Blues fell to a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and their mercurial No.20 merely skirted round the fringes of the contest

The perils of football discourse spare no one if your last game was a poor one. Cole Palmer is the latest king to be hooked back to pauper.

A return of six goals and five assists in eight Premier League appearances has not been enough to keep the wolves of scrutiny at bay any longer. How dare he go four matches for club and country without a goal!...

At 22, Palmer is only in his second season as a regular starter for a senior team. His remarkable rise from Manchester City squad player to Ballon d'Or nominee in such a short space of time has been one of the most enjoyable storylines to watch unfold.

This is not the end of his journey, however. There are still more twists and turns on Palmer's ascendance to the pinnacle of football, to become the true face of the Premier League, and having to fight off doubters at this point is a 'canon event' for every superstar.