'He’ll have the bailiffs at his door!' - Cole Palmer jokes new Chelsea co-star Morgan Rogers faces legal action over trademarked celebration

Palmer has delivered a light-hearted warning to new Chelsea co-star Rogers regarding their famous 'cold' goal celebration. Rogers recently completed a club-record £117 million transfer to Stamford Bridge from Aston Villa, reuniting with his former academy team-mate in west London.

Both attacking stars frequently perform the iconic gesture after finding the back of the net. However, Palmer officially trademarked the celebration with the UK Intellectual Property Office last year, setting up a potential celebration clash between the English duo.