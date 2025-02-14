England v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Cole Palmer told he cannot play in same team as Jude Bellingham with doubts cast over Thomas Tuchel's ability to fit England's best players together

T. TuchelJ. BellinghamChelseaPremier LeagueReal MadridLaLigaEnglandC. Palmer

Thomas Tuchel will have a tough time getting the best out of Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham playing together for England, Gus Poyet says.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tuchel to name first England squad for March games
  • Palmer & Bellingham expected to be called up
  • Poyet believes coach will have a problem in midfield
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱