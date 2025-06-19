Club World Cup XI: MLS teams need results, Real Madrid underwhelm, pitches need fixing - key observations from first week of CWC

GOAL US presents CWC XI: Key observations from first week of the tournament, including uneven MLS play and American no-shows

We are one Matchday into the Club World Cup, and things haven't quite taken off. FIFA's flagship tournament has operated on a gentle simmer for a week. There have been some moments that show promise, such as Boca fans going wild and Real Madrid being not-that-good. But otherwise, it's been a tepid affair, 32 teams pretty much just feeling this competition out.

But that does not mean that we are devoid of talking points. Even with the CWC overall yet to take off, the group stage has already yielded some interesting drama. The South American clubs, for example, have been the early stars of the show. MLS have been a bit mixed. While PSG are still PSG (which means they are pretty damn good).

There are moments of promise. Fundamentally, this isn't just a kickabout in blistering heat in front of five very rich fans. And that's certainly a good start for a tournament that is very much in its embryonic phase.

GOAL US presents the Club World Cup XI, with key observations from the first week of matches.