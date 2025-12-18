Club América reportedly interested in Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas

His performances have strengthened his case as a long-term national team option heading into the 2026 World Cup cycle. In a recent interview, Vargas was asked about the possibility of representing Mexico on the world’s biggest stage, and he made his ambition clear.

“Yes, it’s the dream,” Vargas said. “I think every player dreams of playing in a World Cup. With it being so close, my goal is to be there. I’ll fight until the very last call-up to make it happen.”

That ambition could complicate negotiations with América, as Vargas’ immediate priority does not appear to be a move to Liga MX - with Europe being a preferred destination. Still, neither the player nor his camp has ruled out listening to what América may put on the table as the club looks to reestablish itself at the top of Mexican football.