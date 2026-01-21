Club América reportedly eye post-World Cup return for Fulham’s Raúl Jiménez

Club América are already shaping their medium-term sporting vision as they aim to remain competitive both domestically and on the international stage. According to reports from Medio Tempo and Fox Sports, the club is interested in bringing Jiménez back in the future, but their immediate focus lies elsewhere. América have already opened talks with Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga, making it clear that strengthening the midfield is the top priority. The plan is to add a dynamic box-to-box presence capable of providing balance, tempo, and attacking creativity - an area that has shown clear inconsistency so far this season.