German NBA champion Isaiah Hartenstein once again sees his teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the favourite to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. According to Hartenstein, the star playmaker of the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, is "a clear MVP". "He’s consistent. I think that’s the most important thing," he said in an interview with Sky.
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"Clear MVP": NBA champion Hartenstein praises teammate
Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named MVP last year, is currently on a run of 133 consecutive games with at least 20 points – an NBA record. “That shows just how consistent he is. He does it in a way that doesn’t harm the team. Many scorers are solely focused on scoring, which means the team takes a back seat. But he does a brilliant job of simply bringing everyone along with him,” said Hartenstein.
Hartenstein back on track after injuries
For Hartenstein personally, things are looking up again after several injury-related setbacks. "The way I started the season, it was one of my best seasons," said the 27-year-old. He then suffered an ankle injury, followed a few days later by a calf injury, and most recently he was sidelined again with a calf problem. However, he is now feeling better again. “I’m still one of the best big men in the league,” emphasised Hartenstein, for whom team success ultimately counts above all else.
Oklahoma City and Hartenstein are now entering the final stages of the regular season before the play-offs begin. Coach Mark Daigneault’s team has already qualified for the knockout rounds.