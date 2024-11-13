Claudio Ranieri RomaGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Claudio Ranieri in talks for sensational return to Roma with Premier League winner set to make shock retirement U-turn

C. RanieriRomaSerie APremier League

Veteran Italian manager Claudio Ranieri could come out of retirement to take charge of struggling AS Roma for the third time.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Roma in talks to appoint Ranieri
  • Italian coach retired after the 2023-24 season
  • Roma also linked with Lampard and Mancini
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Who will win the Premier League title?

11833 Votes