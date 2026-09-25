Five-star gamble! Tzolis inspires wild Greek comeback as brave Jovanovic throws all five strikers at Serbia

Reflecting on his match-winning contribution, Tzolis praised his team-mates for refusing to panic after conceding an early goal in a hostile away environment. The 24-year-old expressed immense satisfaction with the team's composure, highlighting that Greece generated 21 match attempts despite facing an inspired Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal.

Tzolis emphasized that starting their League A campaign with three points on the road justifies their aggressive approach.

"I'm very happy that we turned this result around," Tzolis stated. "We conceded the goal very quickly, which was difficult to manage at the opponent's home ground. I think we didn't play with anxiety. It was a fair victory, even though it came in the last minute. We deserved it a little earlier."