Christopher Nkunku emerges as surprise transfer target for Barcelona amid lack of Premier League minutes at Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Barcelona amid his lack of Premier League minutes at Chelsea.
Nkunku has been offered to Barcelona
Forward willing to reduce salary to join Barca
Pini Zahavi playing a key role in the operation