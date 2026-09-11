'I don't know why they acted that way' - Christopher Nkunku hits out at AC Milan after 'surprising' exit as RB Leipzig star aims dig at Ruben Amorim's philosophy

Speaking ahead of Leipzig's recent Champions League clash against Como - a fixture that ultimately ended in a humbling 4-1 defeat for the German side - Nkunku expressed bewilderment regarding his sudden Italian exit. Sitting alongside head coach Martin Demichelis, the attacker addressed the abrupt end to his time with Rossoneri.

"Milan’s decision? It’s a choice that should be respected, but I don't know why they acted that way," Nkunku stated. "I was surprised. In any case, I wish them a good season."

The forward also reflected on his earlier struggles in London, drawing a stark contrast between his fitness issues at Stamford Bridge and his tactical isolation in Italy. "When I went to Chelsea, things started well, and then I got injured at the end of the last friendly. And after that, everything changed," he explained.

"I had my first operation, I wanted to get back on the pitch quickly, and there were also many changes. I didn’t like my role at Chelsea."