Are Christian Pulisic ‘alarm bells ringing really loud’? Taylor Twellman answers important USMNT question ahead of home World Cup for out-of-sorts AC Milan forward

Pulisic has experienced a dip in form following a blistering start to the campaign in Italy, leading to questions about his readiness to lead the national team. Twellman admits there is cause for concern, though he stops short of full-scale panic. Speaking to Men’s Journal, Twellman said: "Yes, I would [be concerned]. Just because he was playing at such a high level before the turn of the new year. He was leading AC Milan in goals scored and goal contributions. So absolutely, there has to be some concern."

"Are the alarm bells ringing really loud? Uh, I don’t know. I think all it takes is for Pulisic to mentally get around the corner, score a goal here or there, and then all of a sudden, it can turn in the blink of an eye. Now I’m more concerned with his form with the national team. Hasn’t been there since the Gold Cup, and him not wanting to play last summer. He hasn’t been at his best for the US team, and that’s where more of the concern would be than his form with AC Milan."