Christian Pulisic USMNT referee Copa America 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Christian Pulisic blows his top at Kevin Ortega as USMNT star 'can't accept' referee calls that went against Gregg Berhalter's side in controversial Copa America loss to Uruguay

Christian PulisicUSACopa AmericaUSA vs UruguayGregg Berhalter

Christian Pulisic lost his cool after seeing the USMNT bow out of Copa America, with the AC Milan forward saying he “can’t accept” certain decisions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hosts crash out at the group stage
  • Baffling decisions by officials
  • Tempers frayed during Uruguay clash
Article continues below