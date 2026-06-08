The football world was left in a state of shock over the weekend when the former Manchester United and Tottenham playmaker suddenly slumped to the turf during the 65th minute of Denmark's match in Odense. However, Eriksen has now taken to social media to provide a positive update on his status, confirming that he has already left the hospital to begin his recuperation.

In a heartfelt post shared to his Instagram account, Eriksen wrote: "I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family. As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021. I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started."