Christian Eriksen didn't want any part in 'Welcome to Wrexham' docuseries as Red Dragons chief lifts lid on summer transfer saga involving ex-Man Utd star

Eriksen was exploring the market as a free agent after leaving Manchester United in the summer. Wrexham, who had just earned another promotion, this time to the Championship, made an ambitious attempt to sign the 33-year-old, but talks quickly stalled, to the disappointment of co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Speaking on That Wrexham Podcast, Williamson explained that Eriksen’s representatives initially misunderstood the club’s intentions.

He said: "I reached out to the agent and what was really interesting in the first call is the reaction was, 'We don't want his story to be in a documentary, because we've had plenty of opportunities for a documentary for his story.' He thought we were calling not because of his footballing capabilities, but because we wanted a documentary story. I'm like, 'Wait a minute. I didn't even think about that'.

"Obviously, I'm aware of it, but that wasn't the reason we were calling. We were calling because he could potentially be an interesting footballer, we're looking for players that could play for us in the Championship. Difference makers that could help us be competitive on the pitch. After I explained what our actual objectives were, trying to build a competitive squad and that I wasn't even thinking about it from a documentary perspective, we had a great conversation."

Williamson, who previously served on Inter Milan’s board during Eriksen’s time there, said that after clarifying Wrexham’s objectives, the conversation became positive. However, the Denmark international ultimately decided he wanted to continue his career with a top-flight club and later signed for Wolfsburg in September.