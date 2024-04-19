This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jacob Schneider

Ex-Liverpool striker Christian Benteke reveals LeBron James inspiration behind D.C. United goal celebration

D.C. United superstar Christian Benteke has revealed that his iconic 'silencer' celebration is inspired by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

  • Benteke has six goals for DCU this season
  • Reveals how LeBron James inspired his celebration
  • Impressed by LA Lakers star's work ethic
