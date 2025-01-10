'She's our player' - Chloe Kelly January transfer possibility squashed by Man City boss Gareth Taylor as Lionesses star enters final six months of contract amid struggles for game time
Lionesses star Chloe Kelly is struggling for minutes at Manchester City but head coach Gareth Taylor says there is no news on a possible January exit.
- Kelly has just three Man City starts this season
- Lionesses boss Wiegman is concerned about minutes
- January move seems unlikely for England winger