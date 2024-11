Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood stun on the red carpet as Lionesses and Man City stars join Maya Jama, Rita Ora and host of A-listers at MTV Europe Music Awards A. Greenwood C. Kelly Manchester City Women England WSL Showbiz Fashion

England and Manchester City duo Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood hit the red carpet for the MTV Europe Music Awards, alongside a host of A-list stars.