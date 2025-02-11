'She understands' - Chloe Kelly's absence from Lionesses squad explained as England boss Sarina Wiegman stresses that Arsenal winger is still in contention for Euros
Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has explained why Chloe Kelly isn't in her latest England squad - and said the winger can still make this year's Euros.
- Latest Lionesses squad announced on Tuesday
- Euro 2022 hero Kelly missing for February games
- England boss Wiegman explains why