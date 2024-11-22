Chivas de Guadalajara season ends, Club América scrapes into seventh: How did Liga MX’s biggest two teams get into this situation?

Liga MX's two grandes are struggling to meet expectations and could face big changes, GOAL US dives into why.

The referee made it clear to anyone watching. The penalty he called would be the last kick of the game. Atlas veteran Aldo Rocha stepped up and converted, the whistle blew as promised and Chivas’ season ended.

The Guadalajara side fell 2-1 to its crosstown rival Thursday night in a match that sent the winner to the next round of Liga MX’s play-in to make the Liguilla - the eight-team playoff that will decide the league champion. With the defeat, Chivas now face a long holiday period in which the legendary club will have to find a manager, sign improved players, and convince fans that it is on the right path to a return to greatness.

On the other hand, Club América, Chivas’ biggest rival, could’ve been forced into this weekend’s deciding play-in match. Perhaps they even should have. Club Tijuana led the teams’ Thursday night contest that sent the winner to the No. 7 seed of the Liguilla and the loser to the contest against Atlas. But in the 74th minute, Tijuana defender Nico Díaz put his boot through the neck and face of América midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo to reduce Tijuana to 10 men.

América winger Alejandro Zendejas set up Cristian Borja for a goal in the 91st minute, then thought he had won it himself even later in stoppage time only for the goal to be disallowed because of a handball in the box. América then was able to win a back-and-forth penalty shootout.