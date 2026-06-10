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'Chill, relax' - Gianni Infantino responds to Somalian referee being denied USA entry for World Cup
Infantino defends FIFA stance
Following the shocking deportation of Somali official Omar Artan from Miami International Airport, the FIFA president addressed the controversy as he sat down for a rare press conference.
Speaking on the severe immigration dispute that ruined Artan's historic opportunity, Infantino said: "It is unfortunate what happened to the referee from Somalia. Again, we don't control everything. We try, we will discuss, we will speak, we will see. Sometimes it's good to chill, relax, we work on everything, we try to solve everything. Sometimes to immediately start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect of finding a solution."
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Border officials maintain rigid protocols
Expanding on his initial response, Infantino further emphasised the limitations faced by the organisation regarding national borders.
He added: "Believe me when I tell you, we always try to find solutions. But we need to respect we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces. We are a sports organisation."
The 2025 CAF men's referee of the year was travelling with entirely valid documentation and a diplomatic passport but was swiftly repatriated to Turkey.
Defending the rigid enforcement, Andrew Giuliani, leader of the White House Task Force on the World Cup, stated: "While I can't go into the derog on that I can tell you it was the right decision by customs and border patrol and I support that decision."
Historic tournament opportunity denied
The global football hierarchy had previously released a formal statement acknowledging the disappointing outcome for the African representative.
FIFA completely washed their hands of the host country immigration processes, stating: "FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States. FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present. In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."
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What happens next for Artan?
Despite the crushing personal setback of missing the spectacular opening fixtures this Thursday, Artan remains highly regarded within international refereeing circles. The official has promised to maintain his exceptional standards and expressed his desire to participate in upcoming global events. Meanwhile, the remaining 51 selected referees will continue their intensive pre-tournament training camps across North America, while the Somali Football Federation pursues an urgent appeal.