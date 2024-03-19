Chile Copa America 2024 squad: Which La Roja players are going to the USA?

Chile will be looking to clinch their third title in the tournament. But who is in their Copa America 2024 squad?

Chile have maintained themselves as one of the powerhouses and favourites at Copa America over the years and this edition will be no different.

Winning the tournament as hosts in 2015 and then in the previous time it was hosted in the United States, La Roja have made the knockouts in the last six consecutive times.

The team is under the tutelage of Argentine manager Ricardo Gareca, who led Peru to a third-place and runners-up finish in 2015 and 2019, respectively, in the Copa America.

Article continues below

This time around, La Roja are grouped alongside Argentina, Peru and the winner of Saturday's play-off match between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.

As Chile gears up for preparatory friendly matches against Albania and France on March 22 and 26, respectively, who will make Gareca's Copa America squad? GOAL takes a look...