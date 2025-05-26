This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chicago Fire FC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

‘Incredibly high ceiling’ – Chicago Fire’s Chris Brady praises Brian Gutierrez’s potential, reflects on USMNT Gold Cup snub

Major League SoccerChicago Fire FCC. BradyB. Gutierrez

The Fire’s goalkeeper has expressed high praise for teammate Gutierrez, suggesting his omission from the Gold Cup roster could benefit him

  • Brady believes Gutierrez possesses an "incredibly high ceiling" as player
  • Fire goalkeeper suggests Gold Cup roster omissions will motivate both players
  • Comments come as Fire builds momentum with improved team chemistry
