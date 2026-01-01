Chelsea told they're the 'worst run club in the history of the sport' following 'backwards' decision to fire Enzo Maresca

@DarrylRMFC said: "Back to being a banter club we will be there."

@UTD_Louie added: "Please interview (Ruben) Amorim for the vacant manager role."

@The_Sambu said: "We are never getting off the woods anytime soon with Eghbali at the helm of Chelsea. This will be the pattern. Building a backward project!"

@MajidMheiri added: "Great.. let's look for League One Managers and belittle our club especially when it's finally settled. Sacking Maresca after he finally got us back to trophies with the youngest team in the history of PL is something we might regret later."

@ClinicalKai said: "Chelsea under Clearlake are the worst ran club in the history of the sport."

@Wizard_Season said: "Terrible decision, sporting directors should have gone instead. This obsession of signing young players will get us nowhere. This is NOT Chelsea Football Club!"

