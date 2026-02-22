Chelsea women's player ratings vs Man Utd: Naomi Girma and Sam Kerr the FA Cup heroes as Blues battle into quarter-finals

After some difficult results and underwhelming performances in recent weeks, Chelsea looked much better here, controlling the game and creating plenty of chances. Oftentimes, they were only denied the lead because of great goalkeeping from Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who repelled troubling efforts from each of Alyssa Thompson, Erin Cuthbert and Lauren James in the first half. And when the American was seemingly beaten, after the ball had bounced around in the box following a corner, Dominique Janssen was there to clear off the line.

Having kept the Blues at bay, United grew into things in the second period and looked the more likely to score for a good spell, the highlight of which saw Jess Park, who blazed a good chance over the bar in the first half, smash a fierce strike against the frame of Hannah Hampton's goal. Lisa Naalsund's effort deflected just wide before that, while Melvine Malard just couldn't quite get on top of a nice knockdown from Ellen Wangerheim, firing her half-volley well off target.

Just as the tie seemed destined for extra-time, Kerr appeared to come to Chelsea's rescue, scoring her ninth goal in 10 appearances against United with an excellent finish just 12 minutes from time. But the Blues could only hold onto that lead for a couple of minutes, as Awujo replied with a clever effort of her own to steer the game back on course for that additional period.

However, it only delayed the inevitable, with it taking nine minutes for Girma to prod home and score the third goal of the game from a set-piece, after Tullis-Joyce had initially made another outstanding save to deny Veerle Buurman. It keeps the Blues' FA Cup title defence well and truly alive, with Bompastor and her side to find out their quarter-final opponents on Monday.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...