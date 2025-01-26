Chelsea women player ratings vs Arsenal: Lauren James loves Stamford Bridge! Lionesses star steps off the bench to help settle London derby with Arsenal & give Blues one hand on WSL title

Lauren James stepped off the bench to make another telling contribution for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as they battled to a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

The WSL leaders appeared set to drop points for just the second time this season as the clock ticked down in west London.

Catarina Macario had endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal, but the Brazilian was not left to count the cost of her misses.

Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze did a decent job of containing the threat posed by England colleagues Alessia Russo and Beth Mead, with defences on top for the most part.

Article continues below

James was, however, to lure Kim Little into a risky challenge inside the penalty area with eight minutes remaining, and Guro Reiten showed no sign of nerves as she rolled the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner.

GOAL rates Chelsea’s players at Stamford Bridge...