Chelsea warned Jadon Sancho deal would be 'really bad piece of business' as Louis Saha also insists Raheem Sterling 'doesn't fit the bill' for Man Utd amid last-minute transfer talk
Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has advised Chelsea against signing Jadon Sancho in the ongoing transfer window.
- Saha doesn't want Chelsea to sign Sancho
- Also says Sterling 'doesn't fit the bill' at Old Trafford
- Former player wants to see Rashford in top form