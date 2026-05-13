Chelsea warned against Xabi Alonso appointment as ex-Blues star is highlighted as ideal coach despite 'less experience'

If Alonso takes the job, he will inherit a young dressing room that demands careful management after the Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior debacles.

"The new generation of players have big egos when they've had a few great games, and that's it," he said. "It's an even bigger problem when you only have young players in your squad, as Chelsea do. You need to know how to speak to them. Xabi Alonso is from my generation. I think he would be able to communicate with the squad in an old-school way but also adapt to the new generation. If he doesn't change his approach to the new generation, then it will not end well for him. Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella shouldn't have made those comments in the international break. You can't make those comments when you're a senior player in the squad and when you're playing for one of the biggest clubs in the country. But, Liam Rosenior shouldn't have addressed it publicly in the press conference, that needs to be dealt with privately. If you speak negatively about a player in public nowadays, they are very offended and will blame the manager for poor performances. I think Alonso will know exactly who to look out for, especially Enzo and Cucurella, but there are four or five players he'll need to speak to in a different way compared to the rest. The players need to know that, simply, they are not good enough.”