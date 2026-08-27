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Chelsea's £34m signing Valentin Barco reveals how switch to midfield changed his life

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Chelsea's £34m summer signing Valentin Barco has revealed how transitioning into a central midfielder transformed his career and paved the way for his move to Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old explained that abandoning his traditional left-back role helped him earn an Argentina World Cup call-up and secure a high-profile Premier League return.

  • Positional switch sparks rise

    The Argentine originally arrived in Europe as a left-back prospect but spent 92 per cent of his minutes in central midfield for Strasbourg last season. That tactical shift proved pivotal as he made 58 appearances for the French side, contributing three goals and 11 assists. His impressive displays in the middle of the park also earned him a place in Argentina's World Cup squad before sealing a £34m move to Chelsea.

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    Midfield conversion transforms career

    Barco openly admitted that adapting to a central role became the single most important turning point of his professional career so far.

    Discussing the profound impact of the transition, Barco explained: "I think the change of position changed my life. It helped me enormously to get back into playing, to be an important part of the team, to return to the Argentina national team, to go to the World Cup, and now to be able to return to the Premier League," he said, as quoted by ESPN.

    "I feel comfortable playing in midfield. I love it because you get on the ball a lot, and that way you control the game and set the pace, so I think that period was very important for my career and my life."

  • Alonso factor seals switch

    The presence of an elite manager and the Blues' global stature were decisive factors behind his decision to head to Stamford Bridge.

    Explaining his choice to join Chelsea and the influence of Xabi Alonso, the 22-year-old added: "I chose Chelsea because it's one of the best clubs in the world, so if Chelsea come calling, you have to say yes.

    "I had a few chats with Xabi Alonso and, for me, he's one of the best in the world – he was a top player himself. He was one of the best players in this position, and now he's one of the most outstanding managers."

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    Argentine faces selection fight

    Barco now faces fierce competition for places in Alonso's engine room as Chelsea prepare to navigate a demanding Premier League and domestic cup schedule. Securing regular minutes at Stamford Bridge will be crucial to cementing his spot in the Argentina national squad ahead of the upcoming international break. The youngster's tactical flexibility and ability to dictate tempo will be tested immediately by the intense physical demands of English football.

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