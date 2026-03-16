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Chelsea hit with transfer ban and huge fine for breaching Premier League financial rules under Roman Abramovich ownership
Chelsea learn punishment from Premier League
The Premier League confirmed on Monday afternoon that Chelsea had been handed their punishment after the club self-reported instances of incomplete financial reporting and missing payments from Abramovich's spell as club owner. The incidents in question were from over ten years ago.
It has been decided that Chelsea will not be able to register academy players for the next nine months, though they have avoided another immediate ban on signing players for the first-team squad. Chelsea were hit with an initial two-window ban by FIFA in 2019 relating to rules over signing under-18 players, though this was reduced to one window following an appeal.
Instead, Chelsea will serve a two-year suspended sentence over a senior transfers ban, meaning they will not have to serve it unless they commit further breaches. Chelsea will also not be deducted any points in the Premier League either after such a punishment was previously tipped for the breaches in regulations.
Why have Chelsea been punished?
Upon their takeover of the club in 2022, Chelsea's BlueCo owners discovered the previous regime had made secret payments to players, unlicensed agents and third parties, with deals for Eden Hazard, Samuel Eto'o and Willian among those that were under scrutiny.
In a statement on Monday, the Premier League said: "As a result of the Premier League's investigation, it was established that between 2011 and 2018, undisclosed payments by third parties associated with the club were made to players, unregistered agents and other third parties.
"These payments were not disclosed to the football regulatory authorities at the time, including the Premier League. The payments were made for the benefit of Chelsea FC and should have been treated as having been made by the club.
"The club has also accepted, among other things, that the making of these payments, as well as the failure to disclose them to the League, constituted a breach of the requirement to act in good faith towards the League.
"The Premier League Board was satisfied that in no scenario would the club have breached the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules during the relevant periods, had the relevant payments been properly included in the club’s historical financial submissions.
"When considering the appropriate sanction, the Premier League Board noted that the club’s proactive self-reporting, admissions of breach and exceptional cooperation throughout the investigation acted as significant mitigating factors."
Club not out of trouble just yet
Though the Premier League have concluded their investigation, Chelsea remain under scrutiny from the FA for 74 alleged breaches of agent regulations. No timeframe has been placed on when the findings of that report are due.
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