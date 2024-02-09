Chelsea’s scattergun transfer approach explained as Blues ‘thought they were facing another ban’ over dodgy dealings during Roman Abramovich era

Chelsea’s scattergun transfer approach explained as Blues ‘thought they were facing another ban’ over dodgy dealings during Roman Abramovich eraAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersChelsea's reasons for making haphazard signings in the summer of 2022 have now been explained by NBC pundit Robbie Mustoe.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea spent £1 billion since 2022 Mustoe explains reasons for signings Club thought transfer ban was imminent