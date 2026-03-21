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Chelsea and Strasbourg fans to protest against BlueCo owners TOGETHER
A cross-border alliance against ownership
In a significant escalation of fan unrest, the Chelsea protest group NotAProjectCFC has confirmed a joint demonstration with four major Strasbourg supporter organizations, according to The Telegraph. This international show of solidarity is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, prior to Chelsea's home fixture against Manchester United. Members from Ultra Boys 90, Kop Ciel et Blanc, Federation des Supporters du RCS, and Pariser are expected to travel from France to London.
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Defiance from the stands and the boardroom
The march aims to present a unified front against the multi-club model implemented by the BlueCo consortium, which fans claim is eroding the traditional values and identities of both institutions. The protest groups released a stinging statement regarding the current state of their clubs: "As a result of the continued erosion of values at both football clubs, we have decided to come together to take action with one clear, unified message: Blueco Out
“Members of Ultra Boys 90, Kop Ciel et Blanc, Federation des Supporters du RCS and Pariser have kindly agreed to fly over to London and walk in unison with us on a protest march towards Stamford Bridge ahead of the match."
Identity crisis in west London and Alsace
Tensions have reached a breaking point following a season of upheaval. Strasbourg fans have grown weary of a recruitment policy focused solely on youth, while the movement of coach Liam Rosenior from the French side to Chelsea in January further fueled claims that Strasbourg is being treated as a feeder club.
"Supporters of both clubs are invited to join us on this march," the fans' statement concluded. "We plan to shine a light on not only the incompetence and mismanagement at Chelsea, but also the restrictions implemented by multi-club ownership, where clubs like Strasbourg are being stripped of their identities, and where long-standing and respected fan groups are being censored and repressed by a brutal ownership. We believe this could be a seismic moment in the history of football, where fans of clubs from separate countries will come together to do what is right not only for our clubs individually, but for the sport more widely. Together we can force change."
- AFP
What comes next?
Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League and are reeling from their European elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. Their recent form has been inconsistent, having only won one of their last three matches across all competitions. They next face Everton in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Strasbourg sit eighth in Ligue 1 with 37 points from 26 matches, six points adrift of a European spot next season. They are now preparing to face Nantes on Sunday.
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