'Really nasty!' - Ex-Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given takes aim at Chelsea star after 'dangerous' incident

In a breathless affair at St. James’ Park, Chelsea fought back from two goals down to earn a point against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon. Enzo Maresca’s visitors found themselves two goals down inside 20 frenetic minutes as striker Nick Woltemade atoned for his own goal in the 1-0 derby loss at Sunderland with a quickfire double for Howe’s side.

However, after having the chance to regroup during the half-time interval, Chelsea were a different side in the second half. The Blues reduced the arrears four minutes after the restart thanks to a brilliant free-kick from captain Reece James, before Joao Pedro levelled the score with a superb solo effort after 66 minutes.

Newcastle came on strong towards the end of the match but they were unable to find an all-important winner as they were forced to share the spoils at home.