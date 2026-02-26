Chelsea set record with highest pre-tax loss in English history as huge €407m deficit is revealed

The Blues’ rolling losses over a three-year period have reached €622m (£542m/$735m) - a figure which sits well above the €60m (£52m/$71m) permitted by UEFA’s Football Earnings rule. It is, however, claimed that financial-related penalties will be avoided.

Chelsea have entered into an agreement with UEFA that allows them to operate in line with “the projected deficit submitted in the business plan” - meaning that losses must be kept inside figures that were previously signposted.

The Athletic’s source maintains that the Blues have not breached Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for 2024-25 that exist in the Premier League, which steers them clear of any potential points deductions.

Said source stated that “the club is confident it is operating in line with the terms of the settlement agreement and other financial rules, citing improved underlying performance and, among other things, significant player sales”. Chelsea raised roughly £300m ($407m) in the summer transfer market of 2025.

The Athletic go on to report that “the large 2024-25 loss was not representative of Chelsea’s finances moving forward and is instead the end product of a period of business rationalisation”. The Premier League giants expect to “comply with financial rules both at home and abroad, aided by revenues which will grow this season, not least because of a return to Champions League football”. Elite European competition is said to have earned the Blues roughly £80m ($108m) in prize money this season - as they have made their way into the last 16.