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Chelsea complete record-breaking £117m transfer for Morgan Rogers - with England international leaving Aston Villa as the most expensive British player of all-time
Record-breaking move for Rogers
In a move that sends shockwaves through the Premier League, Chelsea have finalized the acquisition of Rogers from Aston Villa for a fee of £117 million. This historic sum makes Rogers the most expensive British player in football history, surpassing the previous benchmarks set by the likes of Jack Grealish, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson.
The transfer represents a significant victory for Chelsea in the market as they sought to bolster their attacking options with proven domestic elite talent. Rogers, who has been a revelation in the Midlands, expressed his delight at the move, emphasizing his connection to the club. "I'm so excited," Rogers said. "For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.
Bolstering Xabi Alonso's squad
Rogers arrives at a pivotal moment for Chelsea as they prepare for the 2026-27 season under the guidance of Xabi Alonso. The Spanish manager has been keen to integrate young, dynamic forwards who can execute his high-intensity tactical system, and Rogers fits the profile perfectly. The club promoted the deal across their social media channels, simply stating he chose Chelsea to confirm the completion of the high-profile switch.
The forward's arrival is expected to provide a substantial boost to an already talented attacking unit at Stamford Bridge. Rogers established himself as one of the Premier League's most clinical young performers during his time at Villa Park, where he played a central role in their recent successes.
A stellar rise at Aston Villa
Rogers leaves Aston Villa with his reputation at an all-time high, having played a fundamental role in the club's transformation Unai Emery's management. During his tenure with the Villans, he contributed 21 goals in 85 Premier League appearances.
His development in the West Midlands transformed him from a promising prospect into a fully-fledged international superstar. The tactical intelligence he displayed at Villa, combined with his physical attributes, made him a constant threat to opposition defenses. Chelsea have long tracked his progress, and the record-breaking fee reflects their belief that Rogers can maintain this trajectory at an even higher level.
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England regular and international pedigree
Beyond his domestic exploits, Rogers has become a cornerstone of the England national team setup in recent seasons. Since making his senior Three Lions debut in November 2024, the forward has established himself as a regular under the national team management, earning 22 caps to date.
At just 23 years old, Rogers is viewed as the future of both the national team and now Chelsea's attack. His long-term contract until 2033 provides the security for him to develop even further alongside other young stars like Cole Palmer.
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