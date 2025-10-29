Gittens Santos Chelsea GFXGetty/GOAL
Ben McAleer

Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: Jamie Gittens and Andrey Santos star as Blues survive second-half fightback to advance in Carabao Cup

Chelsea returned to winning ways on Wednesday, but they made hard work of their victory at Wolves. Goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George, Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens saw the Blues claim a narrow 4-3 win in the Midlands to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Enzo Maresca named a much-changed side for the game at Molineux with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Reece James starting from the bench, but the visitors raced into a three-goal lead in he first half, though they also benefited from some poor defending by the home side.

Tosin Arokodare and David Moller Wolfe (twice) netted for Wolves after the restart while Liam Delap was sent off to set up a nervy finish, but it was too little, too late for Vitor Pereira's side as they fell to a third successive defeat to amp up the pressure on the Portuguese boss.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Molineux...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Filip Jorgensen (5/10):

    Saw little action in the first half but conceded three of the four shots he faced.

    Malo Gusto (7/10):

    Got forward well down the right, but was out of position for Wolves' first goal before coming off after an hour.

    Josh Acheampong (4/10):

    After a solid first half, was caught ball watching for Arokodare's strike just minutes after the restart.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (5/10):

    Hardly the most convincing performance from Chelsea's most experienced player.

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    Shifted to centre-back on the hour mark. Largely unfazed despite sustained second half pressure by Wolves.

    Midfield

    Romeo Lavia (5/10):

    At fault for Arokodare's goal and was withdrawn on the hour mark.

    Andrey Santos (8/10):

    Settled some early Chelsea nerves with the opening goal. Pressed Lopez brilliantly to set up Estevao's first-half goal, too.

    Attack

    Estevao Willian (7/10):

    Carded midway through the first half but made amends with a fine dink over Jose Sa shortly before the break. Taken off after an hour.

    Facundo Buonanotte (6/10):

    While the Chelsea attack clicked, Buonanotte struggled to gain a foothold.

    Jamie Gittens (9/10):

    Provided the assist for Santos' early opener and added a second having turned provider for George 10 minutes later. Scored Chelsea's fourth with a stunning strike to seal victory.

    Tyrique George (7/10):

    Doubled Chelsea's advantage in the 15th minute having been picked out by Gittens. Should have added a second minutes later.

    Subs & Manager

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    Made a couple of crucial clearances late on after Chelsea had been reduced to 10 men.

    Enzo Fernandez (5/10):

    Introduced to settled nerves but struggled to get a foothold in the game.

    Liam Delap (2/10):

    Made his first appearance since August. Failed to track Wolfe's run for Wolves' second before receiving his marching orders.

    Pedro Neto (5/10):

    Did little of note at his old stomping ground.

    Moises Caicedo (N/A):

    Brought on with five minutes to play.

    Enzo Maresca (5/10):

    He called for consistency after the Sunderland defeat, and while he isn't helped by an inexperienced squad, the Italian struggled with his game management.

