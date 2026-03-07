Chelsea player ratings vs Wrexham: Alejandro Garnacho to the rescue! Blues winger rips up Hollywood script with decisive display to avoid FA Cup upset

With 18 minutes on the clock, Wrexham took a shock lead. One straight pass over the top from Callum Doyle found Sam Smith running in beyond Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo, and the striker slotted under Robert Sanchez, who had decided not to come for the ball, to strike first in what was to be an enthralling tie.

On the verge of half-time, Chelsea equalised thanks to a slight stroke of luck. Liam Delap powered his way forward with the ball from midfield to attack and then shifted play wide to Alejandro Garnacho, whose shot was cleared off the line by George Thomason but straight into goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and back into the net.

Chelsea fell behind again with just over 10 minutes to go after Wrexham piled on the pressure for much of the second half. Josh Windass' half-volley from a cleared corner was flicked on with incredible ingenuity by Doyle, who left Sanchez flat-footed and put the hosts back in front. That joy, however, was short lived as the Blues pulled level once more within minutes. Andrey Santos refused to give up on a loose ball on the edge of the Wrexham penalty area, and he poked a pass in behind for Josh Acheampong to fire into the roof of the net.

There was still time for drama at the end of the 90. Pedro Neto rattled the crossbar with a thumping strike at the end of a sumptuous move as Chelsea pushed in search of a winner, while George Dobson was sent off for Wrexham after a VAR review for a high challenge on Garnacho as the tie headed into extra-time.

Six minutes into extra-time, Chelsea took the lead for the first time on the night when Dario Essugo's deep cross found Garnacho free at the back post, and he volleyed in off the stanchion.

That wasn't the end of the tie, though. Chelsea again failed to deal with a corner, with Kieffer Moore flicking on for Lewis Brunt to poke over the line at the back stick, but after a lengthy VAR check, Brunt was judged to have been offside by a matter of inches and the equaliser was chalked off.

Wrexham threw the kitchen sink at Chelsea and went close to a legal leveller in added time at the end of extra-time, with Lewis O'Brien's curled strike whistling the far post as it flew behind. But with the last attack of the game, Chelsea added their fourth, with Joao Pedro sprinting clear on the counter and firing in from 18 yards to book the Blues' spot in the quarter-final draw.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Racecourse Ground...