Chelsea player ratings vs Man Utd: Cole Palmer & Alejandro Garnacho painfully ineffective as Liam Rosenior's blunt Blues suffer a devastating blow to their Champions League hopes

Chelsea went close to ending their agonising goal drought on more than one occasion, with Liam Delap seeing a fine header come back off the bar as the hosts tried to cancel out Matheus Cunha's opener - which came with United's first shot on target and after a fine run down the right wing from Bruno Fernandes.

Alejandro Garnacho didn't cover himself in glory with his attempts to stop his former team-mate Fernandes, while he also had a frustrating game from an offensive perspective after replacing the injured Estevao early on.

However, the biggest disappointment was arguably Cole Palmer, who showed plenty of desire but proved incapable of impacting the game - and not for the first time this season.

GOAL rates all of the Chelsea players on show at Stamford Bridge as the sixth-placed Blues fell 10 points behind United in third...