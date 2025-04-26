Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Moises Caicedo's majestic! Ecuadorian bosses it as unbeatable Robert Sanchez has his best day as a Blue

Chelsea edged out Everton 1-0 at Stamford Bridge as they kept themselves right in the mix for a top-five finish and Champions League football

Chelsea managed to cling on against Everton although they didn't have it all their own way, with Robert Sanchez forced into a couple of big saves after Nicolas Jackson had given the hosts a first-half lead.

The Blues were by far the better team in the first period, as they managed to progress the ball quickly through Everton's midfield without losing the control Enzo Maresca clearly demands from his side. Their reward came in the 27th minute, when Trevoh Chalobah stepped in to dispossess a studious Beto. From there, Enzo Fernandez quickly got the ball into Nicolas Jackson's feet, who turned and fired home from 25 yards out.

Rather than press home their advantage, Chelsea allowed the visitors to grow into the game. Sanchez was called into action as the Toffees pushed forward searching for an equaliser, first making a diving stop from Beto's snapshot on the hour before denying a Dwight McNeil volley with an acrobatic save towards the end to preserve his clean sheet.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...