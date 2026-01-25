Chelsea player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Dazzling Estevao Willian & Joao Pedro clip the Eagles' wings as Liam Rosenior's side leapfrog Liverpool in top four race

Crystal Palace had the first chance after just eight minutes when Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr combined to rob Benoit Badiashile of possession just outside his own penalty area. Mateta strode forwards and fired at goal but was denied by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez who blocked his effort.

The breakthrough came just after the half hour through another mistake. Estevao pounced on a poor back pass and raced goalwards, managing to shrug off the attentions of Tyrick Mitchell. The Brazilian looked to have taken the ball too far but then smashed a brilliant finish past Dean Henderson in the Palace goal.

Chances were at a premium for both sides in the opening 45 minutes, but Chelsea doubled their lead just minutes into the second half. Estevao dinked a ball over the top for Pedro to run into the penalty area, cut the ball past Wharton and them blast past Henderson for 2-0.

Estevao was at the heart of all of Chelsea's best play and made Henderson work again to prevent the visitors from going 3-0 up. The Brazilian whipped in a wonderful curling shot with his left foot that Henderson manage to tip away at full stretch. Yet Chelsea didn't have too much longer to wait to extend their lead as the Blues were awarded a penalty for handball after Pedro's shot was blocked by Jaydee Canvot's arm. Enzo Fernandez duly stepped up and fired a low shot home to end the game as a contest.

A miserable afternoon for the Eagles was compounded when Wharton caught Moises Caicedo late and was handed his marching orders for picking up a second yellow card. Chris Richards did manage to pull a scrappy goal back late on for Palace but it was to prove only a consolation as Chelsea took all three points to move above Liverpool and into fourth place in the table.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Selhurst Park...