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Chelsea player ratings vs Leeds: Enzo Fernandez keeps Blues' season alive! Under-fire midfielder heads Calum McFarlane's men into FA Cup final as Joao Pedro makes huge difference

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Chelsea vs Leeds

Manager-less Chelsea earned the right to salvage something from their waning season by battling past Leeds in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday, courtesy of Enzo Fernandez's first-half header. Interim head coach Calum McFarlane can now prepare to lead his side out against Manchester City in the showpiece in May.

Chelsea looked completely revitalised following Liam Rosenior's midweek sacking and the return of top-scorer Joao Pedro to the starting line-up, but it was Leeds who had the first clear sighting of goal as Robert Sanchez produced a sublime save to deny Brenden Aaronson one on one a quarter of an hour in.

The Blues snatched the lead midway through the first period, just moments after Pedro had smacked the inside of the post. Pascal Struijk's error was seized upon and Pedro Neto's clipped cross set up an easy header for Fernandez for what proved to be the only goal of the game. There was a flashpoint shortly afterwards, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin - himself the victim of a hair pull against Manchester United recently - controversially escaped a red card after a VAR check despite appearing to yank Marc Cucuralla's curly locks.

Leeds predictably flew out of the traps in the second half, but Chelsea came through a flurry of chances unscathed - most notably a fierce drive from Anton Stach that was pushed away by Sanchez and the German's free-kick that flashed just wide. The Blues held on, and McFarlane can now look forward to testing himself against Pep Guardiola for the second time this season in the final.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Wembley...

  • Chelsea v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (7/10):

    Only really needed to make two serious saves but they were both excellent stops, first from Aaronson and then Stach.

    Malo Gusto (7/10):

    Recovered after picking up a knock in the first minute. Always adventurous as he inverted into midfield.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    Cool on the ball, earning a couple of oles from the stands, and made some important defensive contributions.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (6/10):

    Did well against Calvert-Lewin for the most part, and typically smooth with his passing from the back, although he gave it away a few times.

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    His usual aggressive self defensively but wasn't able to add much thrust going forward as Aaronson kept him busy.

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  • Chelsea v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Moises Caicedo (6/10):

    Conceded a foul in a very dangerous area after mere seconds and booked for another clumsy challenge later on. Stayed cool enough under pressure otherwise.

    Romeo Lavia (6/10):

    Quietly went about his business and demonstrated how press-proof he is, but didn't complete the 90 minutes yet again.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    Made no mistake with a simple header, which capped a much-needed all-action display from the stand-in captain. Combined well with Pedro.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-CHELSEA-LEEDSAFP

    Attack

    Pedo Neto (7/10):

    Much more direct and threatening than he has been of late. Perfect cross for Enzo to nod home.

    Joao Pedro (7/10):

    Elevated the attack almost infinitely as a focal point. Some excellent hold-up play and unlucky not to score when his strike cannoned off the inside of the post.

    Alejandro Garnacho (6/10):

    Looked like he had some confidence back but still ran down some blind alleys and lacked end product.

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  • Chelsea v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Andrey Santos (6/10):

    Filled Lavia's role and kept things ticking over nicely.

    Cole Palmer (6/10):

    Tricky on the wing but booked for some blatant time wasting.

    Liam Delap (N/A):

    Thrown on in added time.

    Calum McFarlane (8/10):

    Chelsea were transformed from Rosenior's final game in charge and probably deserved to earn a place in the final. It wasn't always pretty but the players showed the fight they have dearly lacked of late.

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