Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Electric Estevao deserves better! Wonderkid runs Cherries ragged but Alejandro Garnacho among Blues' flops in disappointing draw

Bournemouth took the lead after just six minutes when David Brooks bundled the ball over the line after Robert Sanchez had parried his initial close-range effort, but Chelsea were soon level when Palmer converted from the penalty spot after Antoine Semenyo tripped Estevao inside the box.

Enzo Maresca's side then took the lead when Fernandez lashed an effort into the top corner, but their joy was short-lived as Justin Kluivert equalised four minutes later after Trevoh Chalobah headed a Semenyo throw into the Netherlands international's path.

Bournemouth had enjoyed the better of the game through to half-time, but Chelsea dominated after the break, with Estevao a constant threat. The Brazil teenager forced Djordje Petrovic into a fine low save while the goalkeeper also had to be on his toes to parry a Wesley Fofana header away as the Club World Cup winners pushed for victory. They couldn't find a third goal, however, and instead Enes Unal should have nicked it for Bournemouth in stoppage time, but instead hooked his volley over the bar.

