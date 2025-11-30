Chelsea Arsenal ratings GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Ritchie

Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Moises Caicedo, what were you thinking?! Blues' midfield star sees red in top-of-the-table clash as Trevoh Chalobah and Co. battle to deserved draw

Chelsea battled to a well-deserved point in their top of the table clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were the better side until Moises Caicedo saw red for his challenge on Mikel Merino in the 33rd minute. Despite losing their talisman, Chelsea took the lead early in the second half thanks to Trevoh Chalobah's glancing nod, but were quickly pegged back by a Merino header.

The Blues enetered the day with a chance to peg back their intra-city rivals at the top of the Premier League and were up for the challenge, asserting themselves physically against Mikel Arteta's men. The ferocious intensity in which the game was played inevitably brought on a flurry of yellow cards for both sides. 

However, that seemed to be part of Enzo Maresca's plans, as Chelsea disrupted their rivals all over the park, fashioning the better chances in the opening half hour. Estevao was full of industry on the right, creating shooting opportunities while Joao Pedro should have done better as he forced Piero Hincapie into losing the ball in his own box. 

Eventually, Chelsea's aggressiveness turned the tide against them, as Caicedo was rightly given his marching orders for a stamping tackle that crunched down on Merino's ankle. After a lengthy VAR check, Anthony Taylor reversed his original booking. 

Maresca reorganised his men into two banks of four in the second half, looking to soak up the eventual pressure from their foes. However, it was the Blues that opened the scoring, as Chalobah glanced home Reece James in-swinging coner at the front post. Chelsea were good value for their lead, but could not rest on their laurels, as the Gunners came fighting back, and the pressure told just minutes later, as Bukayo Saka's stood-up cross invited Merino to power home his header. 

The derby scrap continued for the next half hour, with neither side fashioning a clear-cut chance.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (7/10):

    Outstanding stop low to his right to deny Martinelli on the stroke of half-time. Made a similar save with his opposite hand to deny Gyokeres later on. 

    Malo Gusto (6/10):

    Isolated at the back stick for Merino's equaliser. Little he could do to stop the powerful Spaniard. Defended well otherwise.

    Trevoh Chalobah (8/10):

    Muscles flexed, nursing a shiner, Chalobah's defiant celebration following his opener was a statement in itself. A brilliant glancing header to convert a wicked James corner. Resolute at the back, too. 

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    Will not get the headlines of his partner, but was crucial in rebuffing Arsenal's waves of attack in the second half. 

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    Won his battle against Saka for over an hour before the England winger bested him to set up the equaliser. Limited by a first-half booking, but toed the line well. 

    • Advertisement
  • Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Reece James (7/10):

    An exquisite delivery for the opener. Looks comfortable enough stepping into midfield, but the dismissal of Caicedo afforded him less time on the ball. 

    Moises Caicedo (3/10):

    Tore around the pitch, flying into tackles. His over-zealousness was the undoing of him in the end. Rightfully sent off for a stamping challenge on Merino's ankle. 

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    Had to drop back into the heart of midfield to accommodate Caicedo's red card. Abrasive. 

  • Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Estevao (7/10):

    A menace with the ball at this feet. Got the better of Caliafiori in the first half but was wasteful with the half-chances he created. Pulled at half-time.  

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    Dithered on the ball with a clear sight of goal in the first half. However, he fashioned the chance himself with tireless pressing.  Industrious, but lacking killer instinct. 

    Pedro Neto (7/10):

    Protected the ball brilliantly, providing an outlet for his side as they continued to press despite losing Caicedo. Mature decision making without losing his attacking edge. 

  • Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alejandro Garnacho (5/10):

    Brought on at half-time in a tricky situation with 10 men. Limited opportunities to impact the game in attack. 

    Liam Delap (4/10):

    Would have been under strict instructions to hold the ball up and provide respite for his embattled peers. Struggled to fulfil that job, but tested Raya from distance with a curling effort.

    Enzo Maresca (7/10):

    Clearly had his players prepared for a physical battle. The red card limited his ability to chase a result, forcing functional substitutes for a rearguard action. Will be proud of his team. 

Premier League
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE