Chelsea owner Todd Boehly HICGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea owners see €10m Yeremay Hernandez offer rejected as second-tier Spanish side Deportivo confirm he is staying

ChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersDeportivo La CorunaSegunda DivisionStrasbourgLigue 1

Deportivo La Coruna have confirmed they have rejected an offer for Yeremay Hernandez following an approach from Chelsea's owners.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hernandez is being pursued by Chelsea
  • But Deportivo insist on holding on to him
  • Has release clause of €20m in his contract
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱