Chelsea open transfer talks with AFCON star who stunned Man City in Champions League

AFCON is not the first time Hadj Moussa has impressed on a global stage. Last season, he put in a memorable performance in a clash with City. Despite Feyenoord trailing 3-0 after a brace from Erling Haaland and another goal from Ilkay Gundogan, Hadj Moussa netted in the 75th minute to kick-start a comeback as Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko also scored to earn the visitors a point. It created some unwanted history for City as they became the first team ever in the Champions League to have led by three goals as late as the 75th minute and failed to win a match.

"Exceptional. He was outstanding. He’s been great for us in recent games, constantly pushing and providing us with valuable attacking qualities," then Feyenoord manager Brian Priske told Flashscore when asked about Hadj Moussa's performance.

"At the same time, he has displayed the discipline and defensive work required at a top team, so he has truly been excellent for us. For Anis, he has improved for us recently. He’s shown great discipline, a strong mindset, and has been working hard for the team, while also becoming more effective in the attacking phase.

"He's not always relying on tricks, but making the right decisions, which is crucial when playing in the Champions League, where opportunities can be limited."