Revealed: Chelsea's new ritual led by captain Reece James in bid to instil unified mentality at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea captain James has regularly featured under Maresca this season and has been impressive in a new role as he is being deployed in the defensive midfield role in the current campaign. He was criticised by the manager in the last term as the Italian coach claimed that he expected more from the England international.

This season, James has come up with a new on-field ritual for the team where all the players need to gather near the centre circle at the half-time break before walking off the pitch together. The Sun reports that the reason behind such a ritual is to instil unity in the squad. Such a gesture brings a feeling of togetherness among the players.

They started the ritual during the match against Tottenham Hotspur last month, which they won 1-0, with Joao Pedro on target.

