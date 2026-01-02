Chelsea's new manager hunt narrows down as three candidates are ruled out of running to replace axed Enzo Maresca

A vacancy has arisen at Chelsea following the decision to part with Maresca. The Italian tactician was relieved of his duties on New Year’s Day, despite overseeing Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs in 2025.

Maresca had been speaking with Manchester City and Juventus about future vacancies, leading to obvious questions of his commitment to the cause, and he has now been freed to explore other opportunities. Chelsea find themselves back in the market for a new manager as a result, with another change being made just 18 months after bringing in the former assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The expectation is that the Blues will continue to favour potential over pedigree, with an up-and-coming coach being sought to inherit the reins at Stamford Bridge. World Cup winner Fabregas would tick that box, as he continues to cut his managerial teeth in Italy with Como.