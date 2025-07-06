maresca(C)Getty Images
Chelsea must sell to buy! Blues must raise £60m in player sales to register players for Champions League amid another summer spending spree

Chelsea must reportedly raise over £60 million ($82m) in player sales to register their new signings for next season's Champions League, with UEFA's financial regulations forcing the club into a balancing act. Despite a lucrative Club World Cup run, the Blues face a race against time to offload stars or risk being unable to field their summer recruits in European competitions.

  • Chelsea must sell players to meet UEFA registration rules
  • Over £60m in sales needed for Champions League eligibility
  • Key stars like Sterling and Nkunku could be offloaded
