Chelsea star Marc Cucurella's girlfriend Claudia Rodriguez admits she's 'scared to sleep alone' with their three children since break-in at family home as she opens up on 'difficult' first year in London
Marc Cucurella's girlfriend Claudia Rodriguez is "scared to sleep alone" with their three children, since the break-in at their family home.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Burglary has deeply affected Rodriguez
- Yet to come to terms with the mishap
- Opened up on a "difficult" first year in London