Blue money history! How Chelsea and City traded stars and reached £350m total spending in billionaire boom

When Roman Abramovich purchased Chelsea in July 2003, followed by Sheikh Mansour taking control of Manchester City on 1 September 2008, both clubs were elevated into modern football superpowers. Once mid-table sides exchanging budget players like David Rocastle and Terry Phelan in the 1990s, the duo transformed into financial juggernauts.

Prior to 2008, player movements included Shaun Wright-Phillips moving to Stamford Bridge for £21 million in 2005 before returning to City for £8.5 million three years later. Tal Ben Haim also swapped London for Manchester in a £5 million deal.

However, the post-2008 landscape completely redefined their transfer relationship into a high-stakes, direct asset exchange between title rivals.